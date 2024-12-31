DELAWARE — The Delaware General Assembly is reviewing House Bill 32, introduced on Dec. 19, which aims to fund school resource officers or constables statewide.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Shupe with additional support from Sen. Lawson and Rep. Dukes, mandates that every public and charter school in Delaware have at least one school officer, regardless of enrollment. Schools with over 1,000 students would qualify for additional officers.
Currently under review by the House Education Committee, the bill is scheduled for a hearing within twelve legislative days. If passed, it will take effect upon being signed into law.
If passed, $32 million from the state would help fund 70 percent of these units and local schools would have to cover the other 30 percent.
Stacey Crum, a Milford parent and grandparent, thinks it's a good idea, whatever it costs.
"I believe that it's necessary nowadays with all the shootings," said Crum. "I'd rather an officer be there than not."
Currently, most of the Milford schools do have school resource officers or constables, and Shupe says it's been successful.
"Not only is someone there if an emergency should happen, but the SROs and constables really serve as a working environment for law enforcement within our community, so they connect with children on a daily basis in a positive way so these children know who to go to," said Shupe.
Rather than the current funding being done through an agreement with the city of Milford, Shupe says the state funding will be more reliable in guaranteeing money for permanent positions of these officers.