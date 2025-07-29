DELAWARE - The General Assembly is preparing for a special session this summer as public backlash mounts over New Castle County’s recently issued property tax bills.
According to House Majority Caucus director of communications Jenevieve Worley, a firm date for the session has not yet been announced. However, Joseph Fulgham, director of policy and communications for the Republican Caucus says a special session is tentatively planned to take place in two weeks, on Tuesday, Aug. 12.
The session is expected to focus on the residential tax burden tied to school funding and the state's first property reassessment in over 40 years. Last week, Republicans in the General Assembly announced they were calling calling for a special session.
“Property reassessment was always going to be complicated, but the way it's been handled has left many Delawareans blindsided,” said Sen. Gerald Hocker (Ocean View). “It’s time for legislative leadership to act.”
Rep. Tim Dukes (Laurel) added, “We’re hearing from people who are struggling to make ends meet and now face sudden, significant tax increases. We need to return to Dover, show urgency, and work across the aisle to ease the impact.”
At the heart of the controversy is the property reassessment completed earlier this year. According to the Delaware GOP, it increased the average taxable value of homes, by nearly 400 percent in New Castle County. This reassessment was mandated by court rulings to bring property valuations in line with current market conditions.
Legislators are expected to consider proposals that may include capping tax increases, revisiting how school taxes are calculated, or offering targeted relief to people living in Delaware that are most impacted by the reassessment.