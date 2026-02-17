DELAWARE - Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer has ordered all U.S. and Delaware flags at state buildings and facilities to be flown at half-staff to honor former state legislators George Bunting and John Viola, along with civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson, whose death was announced early Tuesday.
In a statement on Jackson’s legacy, Meyer said, “The Rev. Jesse Jackson was a giant in American politics. From the civil rights movement to his historic presidential campaigns to decades spent advocating for equality across the globe, his fight for working people and racial justice laid the groundwork for generational change."
Meyer also reflected on the service of former State Sen. George Bunting, who represented the Cape Region for nearly 30 years.
"A Marine veteran and small business owner, he believed public service was about doing the work, building consensus, and putting others first. Senator Bunting always worked to find common ground and common decency in American communities that were increasingly being divided. Even after retiring from the General Assembly, he remained active and engaged, continuing to advocate for veterans, schools, and the region he loved," said Meyer.
The governor also honored former House Majority Whip John Viola, who represented Newark and Bear from 1998 to 2020.
"He led with humility and purpose, always focused on helping people and making life a little better for the families he represented," said Meyer. "His service alongside his daughter in the Delaware House spoke volumes about his deep commitment to both family and public service."
State buildings will continue flying flags at half-staff in accordance with the governor’s order as Delaware honors the lives and service of the three men.