WILMINGTON, Del. — Delaware Governor-elect Matt Meyer continues to build out his cabinet. Thursday the Governor-elect announced three nominees, Matthew Heckles as Director of the Delaware State Housing Authority, Josette Manning as Secretary of the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, and Steven Yeatman as Secretary of the Delaware Department of Services for Children, Youth, and Their Families.
According to the Meyer camp, Heckles who is currently the Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), has extensive experience in housing policy. He will be tasked with addressing Delaware’s housing affordability challenges, including reducing costs, increasing housing stock, and combating homelessness.
“The rent is too damn high, and Matthew will help more Delaware families lower housing costs,” Meyer said. “Housing is a human right, and I look forward to working with Matthew to build more affordable housing.”
Manning, a Delaware native and the current Secretary of Health and Social Services, has led efforts to improve healthcare access and delivery across the state. Her work has emphasized maternal and child health, substance abuse treatment, and mental health services. Meyer highlighted her “steadfast leadership” and commitment to equitable healthcare.
Yeatman, is already serving as Secretary of the Department of Services for Children, Youth, and Their Families. According to the Meyer camp, Yeatman will focus on strengthening foster care and community-based solutions for Delaware’s youth.
“Steven has an innate ability to thoughtfully and effectively lead,” Meyer said. “He will continue serving Delaware’s kids on Day One of our administration.”
Governor-elect Matt Meyer will be sworn in on January 21st.