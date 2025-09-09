The law allows students to receive up to one elective credit for fire service work, while also fulfilling community service requirements. Schools will be required to notify students about the option when they select classes.
“This is about giving young people a chance to find purpose and pride in serving their community,” said Rep. Debra Heffernan, who sponsored the measure.
A state task force in 2021 reported that Delaware faces a shortage of volunteer firefighters, with training class sizes cut by more than half over the last decade. At the same time, emergency calls across the state have tripled over the past 30 years.
Meyer also signed a bill providing $7,000 in funeral expense coverage for members of volunteer fire companies, rescue squads and auxiliaries. That benefit will take effect Oct. 1, 2025.
“Volunteer firefighters are not just heroes; they are our neighbors and family,” said Sen. Darius Brown, who sponsored the bill. “This ensures their loved ones are not left with financial stress during a painful time.”
The governor also signed two additional fire service bills, one expanding the revolving loan fund to allow donations from individuals and organizations, and another increasing maximum fees charged by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.