GEORGETOWN, Del.- The Delaware Grocery Initiative is moving forward with its first round of funding as the Delaware Division of Small Business begins a three-day series of check presentations to groups working to eliminate food deserts across the state.
Backed by Senate Bill 254, the Delaware Grocery Initiative is a healthy food program created to increase access to affordable fresh food in underserved communities. According to officials, the program offers financial support to organizations committed to improving food access.
The first ceremony takes place Monday morning at the Sussex County Kitchen Incubator inside the Carter Building on the campus of Delaware Technical Community College in Georgetown.
Officials say two additional ceremonies will take place in Wilmington. The first is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, at the Expanded Branches Community Development Center on North Market Street. The second is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, at the Hispanic American Association of Delaware on Lancaster Avenue.
The awarded organizations are among the first to receive funds under the initiative, which supports the opening or expansion of healthy food options in areas defined as food deserts—locations where people who live there face limited access to nutritious food options.