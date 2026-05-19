DELAWARE - The Delaware Healthcare Association announced its support for amended Senate Bill 1 on Tuesday, saying the legislation would strengthen primary care services and help address healthcare affordability across the state.
In a statement, Delaware Healthcare Association President and CEO Brian Frazee praised Sen. Bryan Townsend for his leadership on the measure.
DHA previously had concerns with the legislation, saying it could have unintended consequences. The association had estimated hospitals could face up to $413 million in cuts under the proposal, putting roughly 4,000 jobs at risk. The group’s president, Brian Frazee, said the policy could lead to layoffs and reduced services, particularly in high-need areas.
Now Frazee said the amended version of the bill addresses rising healthcare costs while acknowledging challenges facing Delaware hospitals, including the needs of the state’s growing and aging population.
“Healthcare reform has rightly been a major focus of policymakers,” Frazee said. “The status quo is unacceptable, and Delaware hospitals are once again leading the way with collaborative solutions.”
The organization also pointed to its support earlier this year for Senate Bill 213, legislation connected to the Diamond State Hospital Cost Review Board. Frazee said the measure establishes a new regulatory framework aimed at increasing financial transparency and accountability for hospitals.
According to DHA, the organization is also working with state leaders on efforts tied to value-based care, hospital charity care policies and oversight of private equity involvement at nonprofit hospitals.
Frazee also warned that upcoming federal policy changes could increase the number of uninsured people seeking care in emergency departments while adding more administrative burdens on healthcare providers.