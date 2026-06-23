DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Human Resources’ Office of Women’s Advancement & Advocacy and the Delaware Women’s Commission honored four young women leaders as recipients of the 2026 She’s on Her Way Award during a ceremony at the Executive Banquet & Conference Center in Newark.
The 2026 recipients are:
- Giovanna A. Andrews, 31, founder and CEO of Harper’s Heart. Since 2018, Andrews has expanded support for Delaware mothers and infants through her nonprofit organization, which provides diapers, baby essentials and resources to families with children up to 24 months old. The organization’s diaper bank has distributed nearly 100,000 diapers.
- Dr. Dane Bluestone, 31, director of mental and public health at Atracare. Bluestone has worked to expand integrated behavioral health services throughout Delaware, increasing access to care in underserved and rural communities while addressing barriers such as provider shortages and cost.
- Dr. DeJ'a Crippen, 30, founder of Steady Steps Physical Therapy. Crippen has increased access to vestibular rehabilitation services in Sussex County through a mobile and telehealth practice focused on treating dizziness and balance disorders.
- Cali Williams, 19, founder of UNSEEN: The Hidden Crisis. Williams has focused on youth advocacy and public safety by educating students about human trafficking awareness and personal safety, helping young people recognize warning signs and protect themselves and others.
Delaware Women’s Commission Chair Trisha Moses also congratulated the recipients.
“I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to this year’s award winners and express my gratitude to all who contributed nominations,” stated Trisha Moses, Chair of the Delaware Women’s Commission. “Together, let’s keep celebrating and uplifting the remarkable women of Delaware.”
The award program, established in 2016, celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. The recognition highlights young women whose leadership and service are making a positive impact across Delaware.