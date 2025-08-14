DELAWARE - Governor Matt Meyer has ordered flags across Delaware to be flown at half-staff to honor World War II veteran James “Tommy” Anderson, a Dover man who remained classified for more than 50 years. Anderson died on Aug. 1 at the age of 102.
“Tommy Anderson was a quiet hero whose courage helped shape the course of history," said Meyer. "From his service in the top-secret Ghost Army in World War II to his decades of contributions here at home, Tommy embodied the very best of the Greatest Generation. His ingenuity and determination saved lives on the battlefield, and his kindness and commitment enriched the community he loved."
Anderson was one of the last surviving members of the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops, better known as the Ghost Army, a tactical deception unit whose work remained classified for more than 50 years. Using inflatable tanks, sound effects and fake radio transmissions, the unit staged elaborate battlefield illusions to mislead German forces. Their efforts are credited with saving approximately 50,000 Allied lives according to a release from Meyer.
Serving as a T4 sergeant, Anderson took part in several European campaigns, including the pivotal Battle of the Bulge. In 2022, he received the Congressional Gold Medal in recognition of his service.
After the war, Anderson returned to Delaware and spent decades working in construction, the automotive industry and at Trader Funeral Home, where he remained employed until the age of 99.
Meyer ordered all state-owned buildings and facilities to fly flags at half-staff until sunset on Friday, Aug. 15.
A funeral service for Anderson will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 14, at Trader Funeral Home in Dover. A private family-only burial will follow. His family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, gifts be made to Wesley United Methodist Church in Dover.