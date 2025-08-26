WILMINGTON, Del. — First Lady of Delaware Dr. Lauren Meyer marked Women’s Equality Day with a proclamation Monday, commemorating the 105th anniversary of the certification of the 19th Amendment and highlighting the continued push for gender equity across the First State.
“Women’s Equality Day reminds us of the courage and determination shown by those who fought tirelessly for the right to vote,” Meyer said during the event. “As an emergency room physician, I’ve seen how inequities in healthcare affect women and their families. Beyond ensuring representation at the ballot box, equality means that every woman receives quality healthcare, adequate support, and economic opportunity in Delaware.”
Delaware’s Office of Women’s Advancement and Advocacy continues to lead efforts around gender equity, including initiatives like the “She’s on Her Way” awards and the Women’s Hall of Fame kids’ video contest. OWAA Director Sherese Brewington-Carr said the state must stay committed to ensuring women and girls have the tools they need to succeed.
“Since the passage of the 19th Amendment, we’ve seen advancements in opportunity and equality for women, but there is more work to be done,” Brewington-Carr said. “As we celebrate Women’s Equality Day, and the progress it represents, we must continue our commitment to ensure that every woman and girl has the resources they need to thrive.”
New bill helps genetic testing
The event also recognized Senate Bill 70, recently signed by Gov. Matt Meyer. The bill allows licensed genetic counselors to directly order genetic tests. Supporters say this change will lead to faster diagnoses for life-threatening genetic conditions such as breast and ovarian cancer.
“Genetic testing gives life-changing information to individuals and families making healthcare decisions,” said First Lady Meyer. “By empowering genetic counselors to order these tests, Senate Bill 70 creates meaningful healthcare access for Delawareans, making it faster and easier to receive proper care.”
Sen. Poore called the bill a step toward more responsive healthcare access and praised its bipartisan support.
“Delaware is taking a vital step forward for patients and families across our state,” Poore said. “By allowing licensed genetic counselors to directly order genetic tests, we are streamlining care, eliminating unnecessary delays, and empowering patients with timely answers and options. Today is a celebration of progress, partnership, and the power of women’s voices that shape a healthier and more equitable Delaware.”
Calls to end Delaware's Wage Gap
Both First Lady Meyer and Director Brewington-Carr say ending the wage gap is key for women's success. OWAA data shows that for every dollar earned by a white man, white women earn 81 cents, black women earn 72 cents and Hispanic women earn 51 cents.
Brewington-Carr thinks having a collective women's agenda will help advance women and girls' voices at the highest levels.
"That's going to require that we partner with agencies or entities," she explains. "Everybody does something differently, and that's great. But collectively walking it in one step to say 'these are the issues that are pertinent to women and state of Delaware.'"