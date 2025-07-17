DELAWARE — The Delaware Restaurant Foundation will host AccessAbility in Hospitality: A Statewide Conference on Inclusive Employment Practices on Thursday, Aug. 7, at the Hilton Wilmington/Christiana in Newark.
According to the Foundation, the one-day event is designed to help hospitality employers across Delaware build a more inclusive workforce by supporting the hiring and advancement of workers with disabilities.
Attendees—including restaurant managers, HR pros, and small business owners—will gain real-world tools, insights, and access to resources from partners like the Food Bank of Delaware, the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, and Community Integrated Services.
“Delaware’s hospitality industry is powered by people,” said Meghan Gardner, Vice President of the Delaware Restaurant Foundation. “This conference ensures those opportunities are truly open to all.”
The conference will also unveil an Inclusive Hospitality Toolkit, featuring adaptable policies, training modules, and step-by-step guides for inclusive hiring.