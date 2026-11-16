DELAWARE – Delaware hospitals are facing rising costs and potential reductions in healthcare funding, according to a new report released Monday by the Delaware Healthcare Association.
The association's 2026 Hospital Impact Report outlines financial challenges facing hospitals, including increased operating expenses and changes to federal healthcare policies.
According to the report, healthcare costs nationwide are expected to increase by as much as 9% next year.
The association also says changes to Medicaid under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act are expected to reduce funding to Delaware hospitals by $200 million annually. Other federal policy changes could bring additional reductions, according to the report.
Survey data collected by the Delaware Healthcare Association shows that between fiscal years 2020 and 2024, labor expenses at Delaware hospitals increased 30%, supply expenses rose 42%, drug expenses increased 54% and medical liability costs increased 150%.
Despite those rising expenses, Delaware hospitals provided more than $830 million in community benefits and investment activity, according to the report.
That includes nearly $100 million in uncompensated care, with more than $47 million going toward charity care.
The report also says Delaware hospitals support more than 30,000 acute care jobs, making them the state's largest private-sector employer.
"Delaware hospitals continue to step up and lead collaborative solutions because the stakes are high," said Brian Frazee, president and CEO of the Delaware Healthcare Association.
The association says the report is intended to inform discussions about healthcare policy and access across the state.
It also highlights ongoing state policy issues, including the Diamond State Hospital Cost Review Board, new charity care regulations and efforts to increase access to primary care.
The Delaware Healthcare Association represents hospitals, health systems and other healthcare-related organizations throughout the state.