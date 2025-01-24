DOVER, Del – A new bill introduced in the Delaware House could result in higher state income taxes for some people next year. House Bill 13, which is currently under review in the Revenue & Finance Committee, proposes adjustments to Delaware's tax brackets, including the creation of two new income tiers for higher earners.
Under current law, income over $60,000 is taxed at a rate of 6.6%. If passed, this bill would keep the 6.6% rate for individuals earning between $60,000 and $125,000. However, it adds the following new brackets for those with higher incomes:
- Income over $125,000 to $250,000 would be taxed at 6.75%.
- Income over $250,000 would be taxed at 6.95%.
The changes are slated to take effect for taxable years beginning after Dec. 31, 2025, pending the bill’s approval and signature into law.