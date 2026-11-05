DELAWARE -Following a historic election that gave Democrats a supermajority in the Delaware House of Representatives, the House Democratic Caucus met Wednesday and selected its leadership team for the 154th General Assembly, keeping Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown in the speaker's position despite earlier reports of a possible leadership challenge.
House Democrats selected Minor-Brown to continue serving as speaker, Rep. Kerri Evelyn Harris to remain House majority leader and Rep. Cyndie Romer to serve as House majority whip.
The leadership selections followed reporting by CoastTV on Wednesday that suggested a potential shake-up in House Democratic leadership.
Political analysts who spoke with CoastTV said Rep. Madinah Wilson-Anton was positioning herself to challenge Minor-Brown for the House speaker's position.
Wilson-Anton previously broke ranks with members of her own party during CoastTV's reporting on the absence of Rep. Stell Parker Selby from the Delaware House.
During that reporting, Minor-Brown repeatedly declined to answer CoastTV's questions about Parker Selby's absence.
The potential leadership challenge also came amid a shifting political landscape within Delaware's Democratic Party.
Despite speculation about a possible challenge, Wednesday's caucus announcement named Minor-Brown as its choice to continue leading the House.
The announcement did not address whether Wilson-Anton formally sought the speaker's position or whether a contested leadership vote took place.