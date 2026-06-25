This article has been updated with the results of Thursday's legislative session.
DOVER, Del. - With days remaining before the 153rd Delaware General Assembly adjourns June 30, two immigration enforcement bills were passed on Thursday.
Supporters say the bills are designed to provide additional protections for Delaware's immigrant community, while some law enforcement leaders have voiced opposition to one of the proposals.
House Substitute 2 for House Bill 94, sponsored by Rep. Sean Lynn (D-District 31), would limit when local law enforcement agencies may cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in making arrests at certain locations, including colleges, health care facilities, and places of worship. The bill includes exceptions for urgent situations involving immediate safety risks.
House Substitute 1 for House Bill 368, sponsored by Rep. Mara Gorman (D-District 23), would prohibit local law enforcement from detaining or extending a person's detention based solely on an immigration detainer or civil immigration warrant. The bill includes exceptions, including for people who are convicted sex offenders or who have two or more DUI convictions.
The Delaware Association of Chiefs of Police has opposed House Bill 368. In May, the organization sent a letter to CoastTV outlining its opposition. In April, Executive Director Marvin Mailey said the bill could jeopardize federal funding for law enforcement agencies.
Daughter of immigrants, Katy Castillo, encourages people to contact their legislators and make their voices heard.
"We were able to pass pretty incredible bills like the ones preventing 287-g agreements, and I think it is very important for anybody and everybody that feels even slightly affected by what's going on federally to go to our local legislators and let them know what they can do to make us feel better," Castillo said.
Both bills received 15 "Yes" and 6 "No" votes from the Senate. Now they can be sent to Gov. Matt Meyer for a signature.