DELAWARE - Delaware Division of Youth Rehabilitative Services Director Renee Ciconte has received the Council of Juvenile Justice Administrators’ 2026 Outstanding Leadership Award.
Ciconte was recognized Aug. 1 during the council’s Summer Juvenile Justice Leadership Forum in Pittsburgh. The annual award honors leaders who make significant contributions to juvenile justice and improving outcomes for young people.
Ciconte has worked in Delaware’s juvenile justice system for more than 20 years, beginning as a juvenile probation officer. She became YRS director in 2021.
Under her leadership, the division has expanded education, sports, music and skills certification programs for youth, while also increasing support for young people returning to their communities.
Delaware officials credited Ciconte with helping reshape the state’s juvenile justice system and improving opportunities for youth.