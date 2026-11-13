DELAWARE – Delaware farmers could receive financial assistance to offset crop losses caused by deer through a new $1.5 million state program being developed by the Delaware Department of Agriculture.
The Delaware Deer Crop Damage Indemnity Program is being developed as a pilot program funded through the state's fiscal year 2027 Bond Bill. It is intended to help farmers dealing with deer that feed on soybeans, corn and other crops during the growing season.
According to the Department of Agriculture, an adult deer can consume about five pounds of food per day, potentially causing significant damage to crops.
The department is encouraging farmers to begin reducing deer populations on their properties ahead of the 2027 growing season.
One requirement for participating farmers will be registering at an appropriate level with the deer damage assistance program operated by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.
Additional eligibility requirements could include harvesting a certain number of deer through the program.
The announcement comes as Delaware's deer hunting season is underway. The November season runs through Nov. 22 and allows hunting with shotguns, muzzleloaders, handguns, straight-walled rifles and archery equipment.
Another general firearm season is scheduled for Jan. 16-24, 2027. Delaware's overall deer hunting season runs through Jan. 31, 2027.
Agriculture Secretary Don Clifton said the state has heard concerns from farmers about deer damage for more than three decades.
Clifton said the department is working to establish clear and equitable guidelines for the new program and encouraged farmers and landowners to take advantage of available hunting opportunities.
DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson said the agency has worked with the Department of Agriculture to expand farmer participation in its deer damage assistance program, which allows additional hunting outside normal seasons when crops are being damaged.
Patterson said reducing the deer population through harvesting will be an important part of the new indemnity program.
The Department of Agriculture is also planning a Deer Damage Session during Delaware Ag Week on Jan. 12, 2027, at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington. The session will include a presentation and panel discussion about the new program.
Details about the application process, eligibility requirements and deadlines are still being finalized and are expected to be released by the department.
The announcement comes as DNREC is also monitoring Delaware's deer population following the state's first detection of chronic wasting disease earlier this year.
DNREC is requiring hunters who harvest deer in Wildlife Management Zones 11, 14 and 16 to bring them to designated check stations for testing during the November hunting season. The testing effort is separate from the Department of Agriculture's proposed crop damage indemnity program.