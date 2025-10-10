DELAWARE- Gov. Matt Meyer and Secretary of Education Cindy Marten announced a statewide initiative Friday, aimed at ensuring every student reads on grade level by the end of third grade.
The plan was unveiled during the opening session of the state’s educator professional learning day.
Officials said it focuses on strengthening classroom instruction, providing consistent reading materials and offering early screenings to identify literacy challenges.
“This plan is the how,” Marten said. “Strong daily instruction, coaching for teachers, more adults working directly with students, and families as full-time partners."
Meyer’s proposed fiscal year 2026 budget includes $8 million for early literacy investments and $3 million for teacher-selected classroom materials.
“When I declared a literacy emergency, it wasn’t to make headlines, it was to make change,” Meyer said. “For too long we’ve talked about what’s not working. Now we’re focusing on what works.”
The Delaware Early Literacy Plan is centered around four statewide priorities:
Access to grade-level instruction: All K–3 classrooms will use research-based reading materials aligned with the Science of Reading. Students will take reading screeners three times a year, with teachers adjusting instruction as needed.
Ongoing professional learning: Teachers will complete literacy training and receive ongoing coaching tied directly to classroom lessons.
Strategic staffing: Schools will pilot team-teaching models to provide more individualized support. Principals and literacy leaders will receive direct coaching.
Family engagement: Families will get a statewide literacy toolkit with reading ideas, book lists, and multilingual resources.
Marten said the plan is about building capacity, not adding to teachers’ workloads.
Additional efforts include the Delaware AI in Education Summit on Nov. 8, 25 Reading Assist tutors placed in high-need schools and up to $7.2 million in Bridge to Practice grants for districts and charter schools to implement evidence-based literacy programs.
Through a partnership with DonorsChoose, teachers can also order up to $750 in literacy materials directly for their classrooms.
“Students flourish when professional educators are given the time, resources, and support to meet the needs of every child,” said Delaware State Education Association President Stephanie Ingram.
The Delaware Department of Education will track progress through teacher training participation, classroom visits and student reading assessments.