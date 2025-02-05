DELAWARE — Delaware Secretary of Education, Cindy Marten, has launched a new website providing guidance and resources for educators and families concerned about immigration action in public schools.
The website offers information on immigrant student rights, available school support, recommended action steps for Delaware educators, and links to state and national resources for schools and families.
“Students cannot focus on learning when they worry a classmate, sibling, or parent may be removed from their lives at any moment. Educators already facing massive challenges cannot focus on their teaching when students are feeling confused, scared, and unsupported,” Marten said.
Schools do not ask for a student's immigration status and cannot deny students access to education based on their status.
"As a teacher, I believe every child who enters a classroom should be known by their work ethic and their behavior toward others, not their ethnicity or immigration status," said Governor Matt Meyer. "Every student has a right to feel safe, but the threat of raids by the federal government is stoking fear that harms the ability of all students to learn."
The website aims to alleviate fears and provide essential resources for students and families affected by immigration concerns.