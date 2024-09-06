DELAWARE- Governor John Carney took a step in addressing the climate crisis in Delaware by signing a package of environmental bills into law. According to the Governor’s office, the laws include Senate Bill 237. This bill, praised by environmental advocates, mandates that Delaware’s counties and larger municipalities incorporate climate change and community resiliency into their comprehensive planning.
The law aims to reduce the risks posed by rising sea levels and increasingly severe storms. Key provisions include directing new housing developments away from flood-prone areas, restoring vulnerable lands, and considering evacuation routes in future planning.
Lori Brennan, Executive Director of The Nature Conservancy in Delaware and Pennsylvania, believes the bill is a vital step in securing a more resilient future for Delaware.
"Delaware has unique risks to rising seas and intense storms, and this bill moves us forward in our preparedness to weather the storm," Brennan said.
According to the Governor’s office, Senate Bill 237 will help reduce risks to communities and infrastructure by requiring counties to address the impacts of climate change. The law marks a step towards ensuring that Delaware’s planning practices are proactive, community-centered, and environmentally sound.