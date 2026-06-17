DELAWARE - Sunday hunting is expanding as a result of a new state law taking effect immediately in Delaware. House Bill 278 adds small game and small birds to the list of species allowed to be hunted on Sundays, including rabbits, squirrels and coyotes. Before this change, they were the only species restricted from being hunted on Sundays.
Landowners and public agencies will still be able to restrict hunting on their properties on Sundays.
Additionally, the new law increases the types of ammunition allowed for deer hunting during its designated season. This includes permitting straight-wall calibers greater than .30. It also allows Sunday hunting in the January deer handgun season.
The original proposal was created by the Delaware Sportsmen's Caucus, a group of state lawmakers focused on hunting and fishing issues. The caucus's four co-chairs, Jeff Spiegelman, Bill Carson, Brian Pettyjohn and Nicole Poore, jointly sponsored the bill.
"For most Delawareans, hunting is a weekend activity," said Representative Spiegelman. "We all felt that removing the antiquated ban would give more working Delawareans greater access to recreational opportunities."
It received bipartisan support in both the state Senate and House. The Senate passed the measure 19-0 and the House passed in 38-1. Gov. Matt Meyer then signed the bill into law.
This is an update to a 2016 law that allowed deer hunting in season. In 2024, Delaware updated the law to include Sunday hunting for game birds, like turkey and waterfowl during their season.
Delaware and other Northeast states are some of the last in the United States to adopt Sunday hunting policies.