DELAWARE- Delaware lawmakers have reintroduced House Bill 125 to provide free school meals to all students, regardless of household income, in an effort to reduce food insecurity.
Sponsored by Rep. Sherae’a Moore and Sen. Elizabeth Lockman, the bill would expand access to nutritious meals for students at schools participating in the federal School Breakfast Program and National School Lunch Program.
Last year, Delaware passed a law to cover reduced-priced meals for eligible students. However, lawmakers believe further action is needed, as many students still face hunger.
Moore pointed to the rising cost of groceries and the financial strain on families as key factors driving the need for expanded meal assistance.
"In today’s world, residents are already breaking even with their income and bills, and now we are facing an increase in grocery prices," Moore said "This rise in costs makes it even harder for families to afford proper, nutritious, healthy meals at home, ultimately impacting their overall well-being."
If passed, HB 125 would require the Delaware Department of Education to reimburse schools for meal costs not covered by federal funding. The bill builds on the success of the Community Eligibility Provision, which has already provided free meals to more than 65,000 students in the state.
The bill is currently under review by the House Education Committee.