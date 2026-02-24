DELAWARE -Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer (D) has lifted all driving restrictions statewide effective immediately, according to an announcement from his office.
Drivers are still strongly urged to exercise caution, as roadways may still have patches of ice and snow, and some areas could have downed trees. Drivers should also remain vigilant for black ice and use caution when traveling over bridges, which tend to freeze first.
On Sunday, Meyer issued a Level 3 Driving Restriction for Kent and Sussex Counties due to severe weather and dangerous road conditions. That was reduced to a Level 2 on Monday.