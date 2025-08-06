DELAWARE - Delaware’s first weekend of recreational marijuana sales generated more than $903,000 in combined sales, according to state officials, marking a successful start to the state’s adult-use cannabis market.
The sales period, spanning Aug. 2 through Aug. 4, included both medical and recreational purchases. Adult-use sales made up $625,000 of the total, generating an estimated $93,700 in tax revenue said the Delaware Office of the Marijuana Commissioner.
Governor Matt Meyer said the results point to strong demand and a well-prepared marketplace.
“This moment reflects our commitment to growing Delaware’s economy, strengthening our communities, and prioritizing public health. Now, we have a real opportunity to reinvest this revenue directly into neighborhoods across our state, ensuring Delaware becomes a national model for cannabis quality, innovation, and fairness. I'm proud we're moving thoughtfully and deliberately to get this right for all Delawareans.”
Of the three counties, New Castle County led the state with $432,319.78 in total sales from its five licensed dispensaries. Sussex County also saw significant activity, reporting $242,832.64 in sales, followed by Kent County with $227,946.54.
Sales data show consumer interest across a variety of product types:
Usable marijuana (flower): $509,042.59, accounting for 56 percent of all sales
Marijuana extract for inhalation (vape products): $233,267.82, or 26 percent
Solid marijuana-infused edibles: $123,768.00, or 14 percent
Marijuana mix infused (concentrate pre-rolls): $16,212.90
Liquid-infused edibles (tinctures, elixirs, capsules): $13,526.40
Marijuana-infused topicals: $4,790.00
Miscellaneous products: $1,362.73
Marijuana mix packaged (standard pre-rolls): $948.50
Hash (bubble hash): $180.00
Joshua Sanderlin, Delaware’s Marijuana Commissioner, said the weekend’s sales surpassed expectations.
“More than $900,000 in sales over the first three days reflects not only strong consumer demand, but also the readiness and professionalism of our licensed operators to serve the public safely and responsibly." Sanderlin said.
OMC said it conducted routine compliance inspections at dispensaries during the opening weekend, finding that all locations operated within state regulations, no major violations were reported.
Delaware taxes recreational marijuana sales at 15 percent. Medical marijuana sales remain tax-exempt. The new revenue is expected to help fund public health programs, community reinvestment, and continued oversight of the cannabis industry.
So far, the state has issued 64 conditional licenses. Additional licenses are expected to be finalized by the end of the summer. The state will also begin disbursing Social Equity Financial Assistance Grants to support social equity licensees as they move toward operations.