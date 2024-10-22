LEWES, Del. - The Delaware Network for Excellence in Autism (DNEA) partnered with the Delaware Natural Resources Police, Delaware State Parks, and New Castle City Police on Tuesday to host a unique traffic stop practice session for drivers with autism at the McBride Beach Bathhouse parking lot.
Participants navigated a course marked by cones leading to a simulated stop sign, where police officers conducted mock traffic stops, providing a safe space for practice.
Alisha Fletcher and Charles Sawchenko from DNEA noted that this initiative significantly reduces anxiety for autistic individuals during potential real-life encounters with law enforcement.
Naomi Martin, who has autism, participated in several practice rounds with her mother, Jaime.
"Having this as a dry run will help prepare her in case this happens in real life," Jaime said. Naomi echoed this sentiment, stating, "It made me less nervous for like, real life."
New Castle City Police Captain Keith Dempsey emphasized the dual benefits of the program: fostering community relationships and helping officers understand diverse perceptions of traffic stops.
As the event concluded, participants expressed their satisfaction, filling out feedback forms and receiving goodie bags, underscoring a successful day of learning and preparation.