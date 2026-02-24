DELAWARE. — State of Delaware offices in Kent and Sussex counties will open at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, due to weather conditions.
According to the State of Delaware, non-essential employees who live or work in Kent and Sussex counties should report to work at 10 a.m. Essential employees designated for severe weather are to report as scheduled.
State offices in New Castle County will operate on their regular schedule.
The delayed opening affects government buildings and services in Kent and Sussex counties, while operations in New Castle County remain unchanged.
People who live there are encouraged to check for additional updates if conditions change.