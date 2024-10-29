Delaware officials unveil plan for opioid funds
- Olivia Armstrong
Olivia Armstrong
Producer
Olivia Armstrong joined the CoastTV News team as a producer in August 2024. She graduated from Rowan University in New Jersey in May 2024 with a bachelors degree in communications and a minor in journalism.
DELAWARE - Attorney General Kathy Jennings and Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long announced a new plan to better use Delaware's opioid settlement funds during the Prescription Opioid Settlement Distribution Commission's October meeting.
An independent report by Social Contract includes nine recommendations to improve how the state distributes over $250 million for substance use treatment. The commission has already awarded nearly $15 million to help fight the opioid crisis. Below are some of the nine recommendations from the report:
