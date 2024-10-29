Opioids
DELAWARE - Attorney General Kathy Jennings and Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long announced a new plan to better use Delaware's opioid settlement funds during the Prescription Opioid Settlement Distribution Commission's October meeting.
 
An independent report by Social Contract includes nine recommendations to improve how the state distributes over $250 million for substance use treatment. The commission has already awarded nearly $15 million to help fight the opioid crisis. Below are some of the nine recommendations from the report:
  • Check community needs every two years.
  • Create a long-term plan for spending the money.
  • Set clear rules for who can get funding.
  • Make grant applications focus on results.
  • Offer more help to local organizations applying for funds.

