GEORGETOWN, Del. — The Delaware Department of Education’s Charter School Accountability Committee on Wednesday recommended revoking the charter of Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence because of enrollment, financial and organizational concerns.
A public hearing is scheduled for 5 p.m. March 9 at Delaware Technical Community College’s Owens Campus in Georgetown. Public comment also will be accepted by email at infocso.DOE@doe.k12.de.us.
After reviewing the full record, Secretary of Education Cindy Marten will present her decision on the school’s future to the State Board of Education for its assent at the board’s March 19 meeting.
If Marten and the State Board follow the committee’s recommendation, BASSE would close at the end of the 2025-26 academic year.
Students who attend BASSE would be able to return to district schools in their home feeder patterns or apply to another district or charter school that is accepting students. The school’s closure would be considered “good cause,” allowing families to apply after the January School Choice deadline.
Marten placed BASSE on formal review in December. Formal review is the lawful investigation of a charter school to determine whether the school is violating the terms of its charter.
BASSE opened in Fall 2024 and serves students in grades 6 through 9, with plans to expand to 10th grade next year.