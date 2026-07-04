DELAWARE - Delaware is partnering with Google to expand free digital skills training and workforce development opportunities through the Grow with Google initiative.
The partnership gives Delaware residents access to free Google Career Certificates and AI courses that prepare participants for careers in fields including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data analytics, IT support, project management and digital marketing. No degree or prior experience is required, says the Delaware Department of Labor.
The online certificates can be completed in three to six months of part-time study and are designed to help participants build skills for in-demand jobs.
The department says the program will be offered through Tech Hubs across the state, including Sussex Technical High School and Laurel, along with Delaware libraries and other community partners.
According to Delaware state officials, the partnership is intended to expand access to workforce training and help connect more Delawareans with careers requiring digital and technical skills.