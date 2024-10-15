Delaware passes law criminalizing distribution of deepfakes in political campaigns

DOVER, Del. - Delaware has officially made it a crime to distribute altered audio or video, commonly known as deepfakes, intended to harm a political candidate during a campaign. The new law, signed by Gov. John Carney on Monday, introduces penalties for those found guilty of using manipulated media to damage a candidate’s reputation.
The legislation, passed in a bipartisan effort, was co-sponsored by Sussex County senators Russ Huxtable and Brian Pettyjohn. The General Assembly approved the amendment about four months ago.
There are misdemeanor charges for first offenses, and distributing deepfakes could become a felony if it happens again. Officials say it will not be a crime if there is a disclaimer stating that the audio and/or images were altered.