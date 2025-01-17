Delaware public housing waitlists to reopen February 3

Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and rough waters possible. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. &&