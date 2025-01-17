Delaware public housing waitlists to reopen February 3

DELAWARE- Delaware’s five public housing authorities announced they will reopen waitlists for Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) programs and low-income public housing on February 3. Applications will be available at Delaware.AffordableHousing.com.
The waitlists are for programs that help low-income families, seniors, and people with disabilities access affordable housing. These programs are funded by the federal government and managed locally by:
- Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA)
- Dover Housing Authority (DHA)
- New Castle County Housing Authority (NCCHA)
- Newark Housing Authority (NHA)
- Wilmington Housing Authority (WHA)
In October, letters and emails were sent to applicants asking them to update their information, including household income, family size, and contact details, to keep their place on the waitlists. The deadline was extended to December 31 after limited responses to the original November 22 date. As of January 1, only 13% of applicants updated their information, leading to fewer people on the waitlists.
The updated system allows applicants to manage their information on one platform. “The reopening of the public housing waitlist is an important step in addressing Delaware’s housing crisis,” said Cynthia Karnai, Director of DSHA. “This gives more Delawareans access to affordable housing opportunities.”
“This decision is a big step forward in helping families across Delaware find safe, affordable housing,” said Marene Jordan, Executive Director of the Newark Housing Authority. “It supports our mission to build stronger, more inclusive communities.”
Applicants who missed the update deadline can appeal to keep their place on the waitlist by visiting Delaware.AffordableHousing.com or calling (855) 301-5920 for more information.