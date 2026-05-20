DELAWARE- Delaware is updating its recreational fishing regulations for bluefish by increasing daily possession limits for anglers in 2026 and 2027. The changes come amid new management measures now in effect through the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.
Under the revised rules, anglers fishing from private boats and from shore can now keep up to five bluefish per day, up from the previous limit of three. Anglers aboard for-hire boats will see their daily limit increase from five to seven bluefish.
DNREC says the changes are designed to benefit recreational anglers while keeping Delaware aligned with regional fisheries management plans.
The updated regulations follow management measures approved in 2025 by the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council and Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission Bluefish Management Board.
According to the fisheries groups, the 2025 management track assessment discovered that the stock had not yet reached its full rebuilding target, though it was not considered overfished.
Data from the review estimated that spawning stock biomass reached about 89% of the target level in 2024. Projections indicate the stock may have achieved rebuilt status in 2025, pending confirmation through the next stock assessment scheduled for 2027.
Based on those findings, the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council and Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission announced recreational harvest limits of 22.02 million pounds for bluefish in 2026 and 22.50 million pounds in 2027.
DNREC said those harvest levels reveal an increase of roughly 40% compared with 2025 recreational harvest limits, allowing Delaware to expand daily possession limits for recreational fishing.
Additional information on Delaware fishing regulations is available in the 2026 Delaware Fishing Guide.