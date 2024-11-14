DELAWARE-Delaware is set to receive $4.8 million in federal funding to help more residents access high-speed internet and build digital skills.
The funding, approved by the U.S. Department of Commerce, is part of the "Internet for All" initiative, which aims to close the digital divide across the country.
In Delaware, the grant will focus on assisting underserved communities by improving digital literacy and providing access to essential technologies.
Delaware Gov. John Carney highlighted the importance of the funding, emphasizing that the state would invest in job training for Delawareans pursuing careers in technology and offer support through libraries and community organizations.
Key initiatives funded by this grant include:
- Digital Navigators: These assistants will help Delawareans build digital skills and access necessary services.
- IT Training: The Delaware Department of Labor will provide IT industry training, focusing on wraparound services for eligible clients.
The digital equity plans in Delaware, along with other states, were developed to help bridge the digital divide, focusing on increasing internet access and building necessary digital skills for residents in rural, underserved, and economically disadvantaged areas.
This is one of several grants made available to states, including Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Puerto Rico.