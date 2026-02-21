Delaware Resorts Health-Fitness and Leisure Expo returns in March

The Delaware Resorts Health-Fitness and Leisure Expo returns March 7, offering free access to local health, wellness and lifestyle resources for the community.

LEWES, Del. - The 8th Annual Delaware Resorts Health-Fitness and Leisure Expo will be held March 7 at Cape Henlopen High School.

The free event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature healthcare providers, wellness and fitness companies, leisure businesses and home products and services from across the region, according to organizers. 

Organizers say the expo is designed to connect residents with resources that support healthy, active living.

The event says free parking will be available and the event will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

