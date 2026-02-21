Delaware Resorts Health-Fitness and Leisure Expo returns in March

LEWES, Del. - The 8th Annual Delaware Resorts Health-Fitness and Leisure Expo will be held March 7 at Cape Henlopen High School.
The free event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature healthcare providers, wellness and fitness companies, leisure businesses and home products and services from across the region, according to organizers.
Organizers say the expo is designed to connect residents with resources that support healthy, active living.
The event says free parking will be available and the event will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.