LEWES, Del. — The Delaware Bay and River Cooperative announced a christening ceremony for the Delaware Responder, a fast response oil spill response vessel built by Rozema Boat Works of Mount Vernon, Washington.
The ceremony is scheduled for noon Tuesday, June 9, at the University of Delaware Adrian S. Hooper Marine Operations Building, 700 Pilottown Road in Lewes.
Marjory Gaudiosi, wife of the late DBRC President Rich Gaudiosi, will serve as the vessel sponsor and will christen the Delaware Responder alongside her grandsons. According to DBRC, Rich Gaudiosi played a key role in securing the new vessel, which is designed to provide rapid response capabilities for oil spills in the Delaware Bay region.
The Delaware Responder is berthed in Lewes and is primarily responsible for spill response operations in the Big Stone Anchorage and lower Delaware Bay.
The 65-foot vessel is powered by twin 1,500-horsepower engines capable of reaching speeds of 25 knots. DBRC said the vessel carries 2,000 feet of self-expanding 42-inch spill boom on a reel system designed to quickly contain spills. The vessel also includes twin skimming systems and onboard oil storage for immediate oil recovery operations.
The Delaware Bay and River Cooperative is a nonprofit membership organization made up of companies that receive, produce or transport oil on the Delaware River and Bay. Members and subscribers have access to oil spill response resources intended to meet federal and state regulatory requirements.