money

By law, Delaware can spend no more than 98% of projected revenue.

DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council released its latest revenue forecast Monday, projecting $6.733 billion in state revenue for fiscal year 2027.

The estimate is $365 million higher than DEFAC’s projection two months ago and will guide the state’s upcoming budget. By law, Delaware can spend no more than 98% of projected revenue.

DEFAC issues six revenue estimates each fiscal year. Monday’s report is the second and will help shape the governor’s proposed operating and capital budgets, set to be unveiled next month. Lawmakers will use the projection as a starting point when crafting the final state budgets in February.

The report also notes that Delaware’s Rainy Day Fund and Budget Stabilization Fund remain intact at $366 million and $469 million, respectively.

In a statement, Delaware's House Republican Caucus said while the forecast is welcome news, lawmakers should remain cautious. They said state spending has grown rapidly over the past four years and urged that reserves remain untouched. 

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Kristina DeRobertis joined CoastTV as an anchor and video journalist in August 2024. She has been with Draper Media since 2022 and previously worked as a reporter for WBOC out of the station's Dover Bureau. Kristina holds a degree in journalism and media studies with a minor in digital communications from Rutgers University. 

Recommended for you