This article has been updated with a correction from the Delaware Department of Education in the data regarding the state-supported literacy coaching results.
DELAWARE - Delaware schools receiving targeted state literacy support posted some of the state's strongest gains in 2026 assessment results, although overall student proficiency remains below state goals.
The Delaware Department of Education released the first phase of its 2026 statewide assessment and accountability results Tuesday, covering proficiency for students in third to eighth grade and SAT School Day results for 11th graders.
Among nine schools with state literacy coaches and comparable third-grade results, eight recorded increases in English language arts proficiency from 2025 to 2026. Those schools averaged gains of nearly 5.4 percentage points, compared with a statewide increase of 1 percentage point.
Johnson Elementary in the Red Clay Consolidated School District and Las Americas ASPIRA Academy, both in Wilmington, recorded the largest increases among those schools, with third-grade English language arts proficiency rising 12 percentage points. Gateway Charter School, in New Castle, followed with an 11-percentage-point increase, according to the DOE.
South Dover Elementary also receives state literacy coaching, but the DOE said changes in its student population made a year-to-year comparison misleading. Benjamin Banneker Elementary, in Milford, was reconfigured and now serves students only through first grade.
Statewide, English language arts proficiency among students in third through eighth grade increased from 41 percent to 42 percent, while mathematics proficiency rose from 34 percent to 35 percent, said the DOE. Mathematics proficiency for those grades has increased for four consecutive years, climbing from 30 percent in 2022 to 35 percent in 2026.
The DOE reported that third-grade English language arts proficiency statewide increased from 39 percent to 40 percent, below Delaware's 2028 target of 53 percent. Eighth-grade mathematics proficiency rose from 27 percent to 29 percent, compared with the state's 2028 goal of 35 percent.
Cape Henlopen, Appoquinimink and Caesar Rodney were among the strongest and most consistent school districts across subjects and student groups for third through eighth grade, according to the department.
Milford School District recorded a 4-percentage-point increase in English language arts proficiency and a 3-point increase in mathematics. Christina School District improved by 2 percentage points in each subject.
Several individual schools recorded larger gains. Richey Elementary School in the Red Clay Consolidated School District increased English language arts proficiency by 12.1 percentage points and mathematics proficiency by 13.9 points, said the DOE.
At Christina's Thurgood Marshall Elementary School, English language arts proficiency increased 11 percentage points and mathematics rose 12.4 points. Brookside Elementary, in Newark, recorded gains of nearly 10 percentage points in English language arts and 11.2 points in mathematics.
High school results were more mixed. Delaware uses the SAT School Day assessment, generally given to students in 11th grade. Evidence-based reading and writing proficiency fell from 47 percent in 2025 to 44 percent in 2026, while SAT essay proficiency increased 10 percentage points to 43 percent. SAT mathematics proficiency remained at 18 percent for the third consecutive year, according to the DOE.
Lake Forest High School, however, the DOE said continued a multiyear improvement. Its SAT evidence-based reading and writing proficiency increased from 32 percent in 2024 to 41 percent in 2025 and 44 percent this year. Mathematics proficiency increased from 13 percent in 2024 to 17 percent in 2025 and 19 percent in 2026.
The state is reviewing its high school assessment system with funding from the General Assembly. The DOE plans to work with educators and district leaders to explore an assessment approach more closely aligned with Delaware academic standards, coursework and student pathways.
"A one-percentage point statewide increase is not the win. The more important question is what we learn from schools where students are moving faster and what we change where students are not making enough progress. Proficiency is an important part of the picture," said Secretary of Education Cindy Marten. "Growth, attendance, graduation, multilingual learner progress and other measures will help us understand the broader accountability story, but they do not minimize the proficiency results released today."
According to the DOE, additional accountability data will be released in phases. Student growth results are scheduled for Sept. 15, followed by School Quality and Student Success indicators Sept. 22 and multilingual learner progress and graduation rates Sept. 29. Full Delaware School Success Framework results are scheduled for Oct. 15.
Families can access individual student assessment reports through Infinite Campus, while school and district results are available through the Delaware Open Data Portal.