LEWES, Del. - Delaware Sea Grant hosted a heat education resource fair at the University of Delaware on Aug. 3.
The Beat the Heat resource fair taught visitors about energy efficiency and heat safety outdoors. The event used demonstrations and discussions to show what can happen when locals underestimate the heat.
"We might think that on a beautiful summer day, being outside is is something we all want to do," said Kathryn Lienhard, an Energy Resource Associate with Sea Grant. "Going to the beach or spending time with family. But it's important to be prepared and to know what signs to watch for. So that's that's what we really want to impart with community members."
Delaware Sea Grant said it helps Delaware communities wisely use, manage and conserve the state's coastal resources by fostering sustainable coastal economies, developing resilience to coastal hazards and preparing the next generation of coastal leaders. The organization said it hopes to hold more resource fairs like this in the future.