DELAWARE- Governor Matt Meyer announced that Delaware has secured federal approval for a major broadband expansion plan, bringing high-speed internet access to more than 4,700 homes and businesses across the state.
Officials say the milestone is achieved through the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program, with construction expected to begin in the fall of 2026.
“Access to reliable, high-speed internet is not a luxury, but a necessity for full participation in today’s digital economy, education system, and civic life,” Meyer said.
The National Telecommunications and Information Administration confirmed approval of Delaware’s broader $107 million funding request. The plan targets areas with limited or no broadband service, particularly in rural communities.
According to state data, the project will create 425 new connections in New Castle County, 1,513 in Kent County and 2,790 in Sussex County.
Connor Perry, executive director of the Delaware Broadband Office, called the investment a long-term benefit for the state’s infrastructure.
“This is a generational investment in Delaware’s digital infrastructure,” Perry said. “We are proud to partner with providers and community stakeholders to build a future-proof network that will serve Delawareans for decades to come.”
The approved plan includes $27.8 million in federal funding for construction, along with $75 million in private investment from Verizon and Comcast. According to state leaders, an additional $80 million in funding aimed at data-driven improvements is still awaiting further federal guidance.
The BEAD program, created under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, required detailed planning from states to identify gaps in service and ensure fair deployment.
Jordan Schulties, Delaware’s acting chief information officer, said the approval reflects years of preparation and collaboration.
“This approval is the result of years of strategic planning, community engagement, and a shared vision for digital opportunities,” Schulties said. “With this funding, [Delaware Department of Technology and Information] is accelerating its mission to close the digital divide and ensure every Delawarean has access to the infrastructure needed to thrive in a technology-driven world.”
While the federal program allows up to four years for completion, Delaware expects to finish the work by the end of 2029, potentially placing the state among the first to achieve full high-speed internet coverage under the initiative.