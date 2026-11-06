DELAWARE- Delaware has received federal certification for 25 census tracts as Qualified Opportunity Zones, creating new investment and economic development opportunities beginning Jan. 1, 2027.
The U.S. Department of the Treasury and Internal Revenue Service announced the designations as part of a nationwide effort.
Gov. Matt Meyer helped guide Delaware to begin researching and seeking community input in December 2025 before submitting its 25 nominations for federal certification.
The state says it has partnered with the Milken Institute's Community Infrastructure Center to launch an online platform that connects businesses, community project organizers and potential investors.
The free platform allows project sponsors to showcase eligible developments while giving investors and financial professionals a place to find potential investment opportunities. There is no charge to register, search the site or list eligible projects.
“I firmly believe every community in Delaware can help drive our state’s economy,” Meyer said. “With all 25 of Delaware’s Opportunity Zones now officially certified, we’re focused on turning investment into good-paying jobs, stronger local businesses and lasting benefits for all our residents. Our partnership with the Milken Institute gives community leaders and entrepreneurs an easy way to connect their projects with investors and build a more stable and prosperous future for themselves and their neighbors.”
According to Gov. Meyer’s office, the Community Infrastructure Center provides technical assistance, development resources and connections to potential funding sources, including private investors, philanthropic organizations and public funding programs.
People who have realized capital gains from asset sales may also want to consult financial and tax advisers about whether investing through a Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund could offer tax advantages.
Delaware's investment platform is available here.