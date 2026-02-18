Delaware seeks sponsors, sites for 2026 summer meal program

DELAWARE- The Delaware Department of Education is looking for sponsors and meal sites for the 2026 Summer Food Service Program. This program is federally funded and provides free meals to children in low-income areas during the summer.
The Summer Food Service Program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered in Delaware by the Department of Education, ensures children continue to have access to nutritious meals when school is not in session.
Delaware officials say sponsors are reimbursed for all eligible meals served at approved sites in qualifying areas. Meals are free to children 18 and younger. Meals and snacks are also available to people over 18 with disabilities who participate in school programs.
Who can participate
Eligible sponsors include units of local government, camps, schools and private nonprofit organizations.
Meal sites may include camps, housing complexes, community centers, parks and homes operating under an approved sponsor. Each site must have an adult supervisor present to oversee meal service.
Sponsors and sites will be provided with training and ongoing support from the Department of Education to help operate a successful program. Officials say sponsors of camps and certain other sites must notify participants about the availability of free meals and inform them if an income eligibility form is required.
Eligibility requirements
Delaware officials say eligibility for the Summer Food Service Program is based on free and reduced-price lunch data or U.S. census data.
To qualify as an open site that serves all children in the community, at least 50% of children in the area must be eligible for free or reduced-price lunch. Camps and enrolled programs may qualify based on individual household income.
State education leaders say expanding the number of sponsors and meal sites helps ensure that children across Delaware continue to receive reliable nutrition throughout the summer.
Organizations interested in becoming a sponsor or hosting a meal site can contact the Delaware Department of Education for more information about the application process and training requirements.