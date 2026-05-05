DELAWARE — The Delaware Senate Health & Social Services Committee is set to review legislation aimed at expanding insurance coverage for mental health and substance use care during a hearing on May 5.
Senate Bill 22, sponsored by Majority Leader Bryan Townsend (D -District 11), would require insurers to provide equal coverage for all mental health and substance use conditions while following Generally Accepted Standards of Care when determining medical necessity.
The proposal builds on existing Delaware law by extending requirements already in place for substance use treatment to include all mental health conditions. It would also limit prior authorization requirements and mandate coverage for out-of-network care when in-network options are not available.
Supporters say the bill is designed to improve access to evidence-based care and ensure consistent standards across behavioral health treatment.
Expert testimony at the hearing is expected from David Lloyd, Chief Policy Officer at Inseparable; Anastasia "Stacy" Robinson, Director of the Delaware School Nurse Association; and Chris Locke, Co-Founder, General Counsel, and Senior Vice President of Lang Development Group