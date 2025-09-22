DOVER, Del. — Governor Matt Meyer (D) has called an extraordinary session of the Delaware Senate to begin at 3 p.m. on Monday.
During the session, senators will consider the governor’s nominees for Secretary of the Delaware Department of Veterans Affairs and (Jordan) Ponzo Perry as judge to the Court of Common Pleas.
“Delawareans deserve strong, earnest individuals working and advocating on their behalf,” said Governor Meyer. “The appointments being sent to the Senate for consideration reflect our state’s most qualified individuals.”
Lawmakers will also take up a series of appointments and reappointments to key state boards, including:
State Board of Elections
Natural Areas Advisory Council
Unemployment Insurance Appeal Board
Board of Parole
Family and Medical Leave Insurance Appeal Board
Atlantic States Marine Fisheries
Water Infrastructure Advisory Council