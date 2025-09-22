LEGISLATIVE HALL

Legislative Hall in Dover will see a special session take place Monday afternoon.

DOVER, Del. — Governor Matt Meyer (D) has called an extraordinary session of the Delaware Senate to begin at 3 p.m. on Monday. 

During the session, senators will consider the governor’s nominees for Secretary of the Delaware Department of Veterans Affairs and (Jordan) Ponzo Perry as  judge to the Court of Common Pleas.

“Delawareans deserve strong, earnest individuals working and advocating on their behalf,” said Governor Meyer. “The appointments being sent to the Senate for consideration reflect our state’s most qualified individuals.”

Lawmakers will also take up a series of appointments and reappointments to key state boards, including:

  • State Board of Elections

  • Natural Areas Advisory Council

  • Unemployment Insurance Appeal Board

  • Board of Parole

  • Family and Medical Leave Insurance Appeal Board

  • Atlantic States Marine Fisheries

  • Water Infrastructure Advisory Council

