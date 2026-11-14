SMYRNA, Del. - The Office of the Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire in Smyrna that left one person dead and the house greatly damaged.
Fire Marshals say the Nov. 14 fire happened around 3:30 a.m. at a home near the block of North Albright Drive in Smyrna.
The State Fire Marshal's office says the Citizens Hose Company of Smyrna and multiple other crews responded. Upon arrival, first responders found heavy fire coming from the single-story home.
After efforts to put the fire out, the single victim was found and eventually pronounced dead after life-saving efforts.
Fire Marshals say the cause is unknown, and the investigation is ongoing. The state agency said the victim was turned over to the Division of Forensic Science.