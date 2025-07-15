Fire Extinguisher

DELAWARE - The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is urging people who live in the state to avoid using unapproved Class L fire extinguishers that are being promoted for lithium battery fires.

According to State Fire Marshal John W. Rudd, these extinguishers have not been listed by any third-party independent testing laboratory, such as Underwriters Laboratory. Under the 2021 State Fire Prevention Regulations, using unlisted fire protection equipment, including Class L extinguishers, is not allowed.

Delaware’s fire code recognizes and approves Class A, B, C, D, and K extinguishers, which are tested and permitted for use. Fire officials said these extinguishers can be relied on to effectively put out a fire when used as intended.

State fire officials recommend verifying that any fire extinguisher has a valid listing mark before purchase or use. Anyone with questions can contact the Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal for guidance.

