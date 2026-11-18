DELAWARE - Delaware State Parks will auction its last single-digit surf fishing plate, along with several other low-digit and special-number plates, as part of its 75th anniversary celebration.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced that the online auction will begin Tuesday, Nov. 24, and run through Dec. 10.
A total of 14 surf fishing plates will be available, including plate No. 6, the last remaining single-digit plate. Other available numbers include 186, 221, 370, 402 and 7575.
For the eight remaining plates, winning bidders will be able to select from available numbers within designated ranges between 51 and 9999. The minimum starting bid is $250.
Low-digit surf fishing plates have been a Delaware tradition since the program was established through legislation in 2014. The program allows anglers and park visitors to purchase plates with low or special numbers.
Purchasers can retain their assigned plate numbers as long as they continue to purchase an annual surf fishing permit.
The low-digit plates do not replace the required surf fishing permit decal, which must still be displayed on either a low-digit plate or a standard blue-and-white surf fishing plate, said DNREC.
Owners of cars registered outside Delaware may only purchase and display plate numbers 201 and above.
Additional information about available numbers and auction requirements is available on the Delaware State Parks website.