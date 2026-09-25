GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that occurred on Sept. 24. in the Fishhook Mobile Home Park in Georgetown.
At approximately 9:30 p.m., troopers responded to Helen Street for a report of a robbery. When police arrived, they learned that two unknown black male suspects approached a 78-year-old woman as she was getting out of her car at her residence.
The suspects pushed her, stole her purse, then fled. The victim was not injured.
The suspects are described as unknown black males, wearing dark clothing, and one of them was wearing a mask.
Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this incident.