LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police Troop 7 held a graduation ceremony for its Citizens Police Academy, recognizing community members who completed the nine-week program.
The academy gives participants an opportunity to learn more about the work of state police and see aspects of law enforcement beyond everyday patrol operations.
According to Delaware State Police, the program includes instruction on evidence processing, criminal and traffic investigations, tours of police facilities and introductions to specialized units. Participants also have the opportunity to ride along with patrol troopers.
Graduate Anthony Bosco said the program offers an opportunity to better understand modern law enforcement and the work officers do.
"There's so much negativity about the police, whether it's the state police or the local police," the graduate said. "And this is one way you can find out that they're not the people of 30 years ago or 40 years ago. These are educated people that really know what they're doing."
The academy is part of Delaware State Police's broader community engagement efforts. In its 2025 annual report, the agency said its Community Engagement Unit participated in more than 1,000 events throughout the year, including school visits, community events, presentations and neighborhood patrols.
The program is open to members of the public who apply, but class sizes are limited to 20 participants. Applicants also undergo background checks, according to state police.