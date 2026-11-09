Mayor Amy Marasco confirmed the performance improvement plan takes effect immediately and will remain in place until February 2027.
A performance improvement plan is a structured process designed to help struggling employees address concerns about their job performance. It typically outlines expectations, identifies areas needing improvement and establishes measurable goals.
Marasco said the Lewes City Council will review McCabe's performance once the plan concludes early next year. Council members will then decide whether to renew her contract, which is up for renewal in June 2027.
History of complaints against city manager
The decision follows a series of complaints and disputes involving McCabe's leadership.
In June 2025, the Lewes police union voted no confidence in McCabe, raising concerns about her management of the city.
In May 2026, sources confirmed to CoastTV multiple complaints were filed against the city manager. This was at the same time McCabe later admitted she ordered a staff to remove a controversial public meeting video that included comments critical of city leadership and a councilmember from the city’s website just one day before the recent Lewes City Council election.
More recently, in September 2026, city employees submitted a letter expressing a lack of confidence in McCabe's leadership. The letter called on the Lewes City Council to replace her.
McCabe also faced scrutiny following a September report that found she improperly accused Lewes Police Chief Thomas Spell of dishonesty. That same month, Lewes Deputy Mayor Khalil Saliba was cleared of allegations of unlawful harassment brought by McCabe and Deputy City Manager Janet Reeves.
What's next
The performance improvement plan gives McCabe an opportunity to improve and address concerns about her leadership before the city council makes a decision about her future with the city.
Mayor Amy Marasco says upon the plan's conclusion, council will determine whether McCabe remains in her position beyond the expiration of her current contract in June.
Marasco says council voted 3-2 to implement the performance improvement plan, with she and Deputy Mayor Saliba voting against the plan.
Saliba tells CoastTV he voted against the plan because it was not a strong enough response to the complaints and no-confidence vote.
"A PIP might work in some circumstances but it requires an employee who acknowledges past missteps and a willingness to change and improve. I unfortunately do not believe that is the case in Lewes."
Ellen Lorraine McCabe has repeatedly refused to give CoastTV a comment on the stories mentioned above. She also ignored our requests for a sit-down interview. This article will be updated that changes.