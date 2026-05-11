LEWES, Del. - Incumbents Tim Ritzert and Joe Elder won re-election to the Lewes City Council in Friday’s municipal election, earning new three-year terms.
Ritzert received the highest number of votes with 460, followed by Elder with 427 votes, according to unofficial election results. Lewes Planning Commission Vice Chair Kevin Keane finished third with 392 votes.
Elder referred to his experience in education as a guide for his position on council. He hopes his time with the council contributes to the next city leaders.
“When you work with the public and you’re an advocate for the public, it’s in your blood,” Elder said.
Rizert said he looks forward to continuing to serve the community.
“I have enjoyed the work of working on council for the past six years, and I know that I still have the energy and the ability to continue to work,” he said.
The election was held May 9. According to City Clerk Ashley Akgoren, the certification of the results is expected to take place on Monday, May 11. With the swearing-in of Ritzert and Elder occurring on May 19.